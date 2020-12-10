No more PS5 stock for the rest of 2020, say some UK retailers

Several retailers in the UK have confirmed that they will not have any more stock of Sony’s PlayStation 5 for the rest of 2020.

Retailers such as Argos and Smyths have noted that they are only expecting more units of the PS5 to be available in “early 2021”, in messages on their websites, as spotted by Video Game Chronicle.

“We will not have any further stock for the rest of 2020,” Argos says on its website. The retailer’s official Twitter account also noted that it is “out of stock of the PS5”, with more stock expected to arrive in “early 2021”.

Hi, I am sorry for the delay in replying. We are out of stock of the PS5, we are expecting more early 2021. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience and disappointment you have been caused. Gee — Argos Helpers (@ArgosHelpers) December 9, 2020

In addition, the Smyths website also lists both the normal PS5 and the disc-less Digital Edition of the console as “out of stock”. The retailer expects more stock for both versions of the system to be available in January. Currys and GAME also do not have any units of the PS5 in stock, although they did not state when they expect more shipments to arrive.

However, players might have more luck with securing Microsoft’s Xbox Series X|S. Smyths notes that it expects more shipments of the consoles later this month, while Argos says it is “working hard to get more stock”.

Both the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S have had blockbuster launches since they were released last month. Sony recently thanked fans for their support at launch and for “making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever”, noting that demand for the console has been “unprecedented”.

Meanwhile, the Xbox Series X|S was Microsoft’s most successful console launch in the UK. Despite limited stock due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the systems sold around 155,000 consoles in their first two days of sales, narrowly edging out the Xbox One’s two-day opening sales of 150,000 in 2013.