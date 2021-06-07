‘No More Room In Hell 2’ shows off gore-filled trailer

No More Room In Hell 2, the sequel to the 2011 Source mod, is coming as a standalone game, and it has released this trailer for MathChief’s Game Expo 2021, a YouTube-hosted showcase for indie titles.

The trailer reveals some particularly gruesome monsters, meaty-sounding weaponry and also perhaps a slightly more cautious approach to combat than other titles in the genre like Left 4 Dead, World War Z, Killing Floor, or even the forthcoming Back For Blood. It also has the benefit of being an eight-player co-op experience, meaning you can fit a few more friends in for your survival terror.

Also shown without being highlighted too much is a weapon customisation screen, which seems to hint at the ability to tweak weaponry as you find new items. This fits with the game’s Steam page which promises gameplay will include scavenging for now weapons, ammo and gear. It also seems to show the grim return of the “suicide” button, which was a core mechanic in the original to avoid succumbing to your infection.

No More Room In Hell was one of a series of Half-Life and Source mod titles that aped Left 4 Dead. However, No More Room In Hell was quite successful, picking up a PC Gamer mod of the year award in 2011.

The game sits on the more realistic end of the spectrum, limiting player’s communication, ditching the HUD and bringing a very “classic” type of zombie. Here, one bite is all it takes to infect you, and a bullet to the head is the only way to put a zombie down. It’s not clear from the trailer how much of this carries over to No More Room In Hell 2.

No More Room In Hell 2 is coming soon to Steam Early Access.