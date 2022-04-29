No plans for a ‘Sonic Origins’ physical release “at the moment”

Sega has confirmed that there are no plans for Sonic Origins to receive a physical release.

Taking part in the latest official Sonic Livestream, Sega Of America’s social media manager, Katie Chrzanowski responded to a question about a physical release for Sonic Origins. “There isn’t one planned at the moment,” she said.

“I have seen a lot of comments asking for one, so the team has been made aware of that, there is a want for a physical release,” she added.

Sonic Mania was released digitally in 2017 to mark Sonic The Hedgehog’s 25th anniversary and was followed up by Sonic Mania Plus the following year. That expanded edition did receive a physical release, leading to some fans believing Sega will follow a similar path for Sonic Origins.

Sonic Origins was announced earlier this month. The multi-game collection will feature digital remasters of the original Sonic The Hedgehog game and its direct sequel alongside Sonic 3 & Knuckles and Sonic CD.

Sonic Origins will feature new animations and two different play modes; Classic Mode and Anniversary Mode.

Classic allows players to “experience the multi-game collection of legacy Sonic games in their retro form with classic challenges. This mode features the original game presentation and will play in the classic finite [lives] and game over style” while Anniversary Mode “provides a full screen display and offers players an infinite number of lives to keep the fun going without any game overs.”

Sega has also confirmed that it will be delisting the digital versions of several original Sonic The Hedgehog games, ahead of their re-release as part of the Sonic Origins collection.

