‘Norco’ wins Tribeca Games Award at inaugural festival

Gothic adventure game Norco has won the first ever Tribeca Games Award.

The pixel-art game is developed by Geography of Robots and published by Raw Fury, whose open world title Sable was also among the selection in the inaugural digital festival.

According to its Steam page, Norco is a “sci-fi Southern gothic adventure that immerses the player in the sinking suburbs and verdant industrial swamps of Louisiana’s petrochemical hinterlands.”

The player embarks on a journey to find their missing brother, where they follow a fugitive security cyborg through the refineries, strip malls, and drainage ditches of suburban New Orleans.

Other unreleased titles in the Tribeca Games Festival selection included stop-motion game Harold Halibut, action-adventure game Kena: Bridge Of Spirits, gothic fairy-tale action-adventure game Lost In Random, survival horror game Signalis, crime-filled road trip adventure game The Big Con, and time-looping interactive thriller 12 Minutes.

The Award honours the winner “for its potential for excellence in art and storytelling through design, artistic mastery and highly immersive worlds.”

Tribeca jury members included actor Elijah Wood, District 9 director Neil Blomkamp, I Need Diverse Games founder Tanya DePass, Hades art director Jen Zee, and former Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé.

The first Tribeca Games Awards’ advisory board includes veterans in the games industry, including Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima and Sam Lake of Remedy Entertainment, as well as The Game Awards‘ host and producer Geoff Keighley.

A demo of Norco is also currently available to download from Steam Next Fest, which features over 700 demos of upcoming games that players can play for free until June 22.

Elsewhere, a Nordic Update has launched for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This features landscape improvements, more accurately capturing the “vast fjords, riveting urban vistas, domineering peaks, and centuries-old iconic castles” that will cover Finland, Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark.