“Not our intent” to remove Call of Duty from Playstation says Xbox chief

Xbox head Phil Spencer has again reiterated that Call of Duty will still be coming to PlayStation consoles following Microsoft’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Spencer’s comments were made during an interview with Same Brain on YouTube (thanks, Eurogamer), where he said that Microsoft intended to keep releasing Call of Duty on Sony’s consoles “as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to.”

“We’re not taking Call of Duty from PlayStation… That’s not our intent,” said Spencer. “Our intent is not to do that and as long as there’s a PlayStation out there to ship to, our intent is that we’ll continue to ship Call of Duty on PlayStation – similar to what we’ve done with Minecraft since we owned that.

“We’ve expanded the places where people can play Minecraft, we haven’t reduced the places. And it’s been good, it’s been good for the Minecraft community – in my opinion – and we want to do the same when we think where Call of Duty can go over the years.”

Worries about the franchise becoming an Xbox exclusive have been circulating ever since Microsoft first announced its intentions to acquire Activision Blizzard, in a deal that valued the publisher at around £60billion ($68.7billion).

Since then, the proposed acquisition has been heavily scrutinised, including in the UK where the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has voiced concerns that the deal could “harm rivals” and “damage competition.” The CMA specifically mentioned concerns that Microsoft could use its control of the Call of Duty franchise in order to harm its competitors.

According to PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, Microsoft has promised to keep the franchise on PlayStation for three years following the close of the Activision Blizzard merger – an offer that Ryan has described as “inadequate on many levels.”

For his part, Spencer has repeatedly denied that Microsoft intends to make the franchise an Xbox exclusive. In fact, just days ago (October 27), Spencer said that he wants to treat the IP like Minecraft and bring it to “many different screens,” floating the idea of it coming to the Nintendo Switch.

In other gaming news, Infinity Ward has announced it will be disabling attachment tuning in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 while it investigates a bug.