‘Not Tonight 2’ is a political comedy RPG launching later this year

No More Robots has announced its brand new title, Not Tonight 2, set to launch on Steam and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Not Tonight 2, from developer PanicBarn, is the sequel to the 2018 post-Brexit simulation game by the same name which was experienced by 400,000 players.

The sequel explores an alternative, defective America, where capitalism and political greed have taken centre stage, and democracy is a thing of the past.

The game follows the lives of Malik, Kevin and Mari as they race across the USA on a mission to save their friend Eduardo from being deported by the fascist Martyrs regime.

You can check out the Not Tonight 2 reveal trailer below:

Not Tonight 2 is a political dark comedy that was written and brought to life by a team of POC writers and artists, and “takes aim at the absolute state that they called The United States”.

While plotting your route to America, players will be able to take part in a variety of politically-driven minigames, serve burgers, assess religion, work a day or two on the Texan wall, and more.

The game has yet to receive an official release date but is available to wishlist now on Steam.

Elsewhere, Nintendo has finally confirmed that its charming action-adventure RPG Eastward launches on September 16. The game focuses on a miner called John and a powerful girl called Sam as they partake in a cross-country train journey in a post-apocalyptic world.

In other news, Valheim now has an RPG-style class system thanks to modders.