November’s PlayStation Plus games include ‘Bugsnax’ and ‘Hollow Knight’

Sony has announced three games for November’s PlayStation Plus games, including the upcoming PS5 launch title, Bugsnax.

November’s additions are set to be some huge titles across both the PS5 and PS4, with Bugsnax being the first available exclusively for the new system on November 12 for two full months. The PS4 titles include Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition – both of which will be available from November 3-30.

Check out the full announcement below:

Starting Tuesday, PS Plus members can download Middle-earth: Shadow of War and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition for PS4: https://t.co/fYQeDxYslr Plus, a bonus PS5 game in November… pic.twitter.com/NqsMTi1AIZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 28, 2020

Bugsnax is only available for PS5 owners, resulting in PS4 users still having to purchase the game. The first-person adventure game is from developers Young Horses – the team behind the eccentric Octodad: Deadliest Catch. Bugsnax is seemingly following the same style of humour, placing players in the shoes of a detective who must hunt and capture the mysterious creatures.

On the PS4, Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War is available, and is a direct sequel to Middle-Earth: Shadow Of Mordor. The game allows players to conquer the land of Middle-Earth in a visceral action adventure. The most notable inclusion is the nemesis system, which has certain enemies remembering your previous battles, forming personal stories between you both.

Finally, Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition is a critically acclaimed 2D platformer, which features challenging combat, intense platforming, and constant rewards. The Voidheart Edition all includes the base game and all post-launch content in one package.

Along with November’s free games, Sony has also revealed the full list of titles available for PS5 owners who use the previously announced PlayStation Plus collection. A PlayStation Blog detailed the new offering that players will be to dive into, and will include a mixture of first and third-party games.

Amongst the selection are first-party titles such as God Of War, The Last Guardian, and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End. On the other hand, a handful of third-party titles will also be included, such as Batman: Arkham Knight, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Resident Evil 7 Biohazard.

Yesterday (October 27) saw the first videos of the PS5 being unboxed, including hands-on impressions of the upcoming Astro’s Playroom.