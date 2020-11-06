Nuketown is returning for ‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’

The first roadmap for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has released, showing fan favourite map Nuketown returning and more, Activison has confirmed.

In a tweet from the company, season one for the game was briefly outlined. One of the most notable inclusions is the addition of the iconic Nuketown map, which will be getting a 1984 makeover when it drops on November 24.

Moving into December, season one of Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War will kick off. While no specific details have been expanded, the roadmap outlines more multiplayer maps and modes, the return of two vs two gunfights, new weapons, more Zombies modes, a “classified Warzone experience”, and more. Content will be begin dropping from December 10.

Advertisement

You can see the full roadmap below:

Launch is only the beginning for #BlackOpsColdWar. ✅ Nuketown '84.

✅ New Zombies modes.

✅ 2v2 Gunfight comes to #BlackOpsColdWar.

✅ Epic free content.

✅ New maps, modes, weapons, secrets, and more. pic.twitter.com/9970FtYhmk — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) November 5, 2020

Along with the roadmap, an extensive breakdown was delivered in a blog post in regards to the upcoming Warzone integration, which is set to coincide in December.

Season one will mark the beginning of the games being merged and for the first time in Call Of Duty history will see numerous titles synchronised. Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare and Warzone will come together and bring universal player progression between the three games.

From season one, all experience and levelling up will be shared across all three titles, including the new Zombies mode, and will incorporate a prestige system, similar to ones seen in previous Call Of Duty games.

Enlisted ranks will now be known as Military ranks and player progression will be reset from the beginning of season one, instead using the level players have gained in Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Only the player experience will be reset, with everything previously unlocked still being available. A full player progression breakdown has also been released, which details all the new changes, including the prestige system.

Advertisement

Weapon progression will carry across into Call Of Duty: Warzone, ensuring both Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare players can bring their guns over to the battle royale. All weapon experience and levelling will also carry back over to the guns respective game. Operators from both games can also be taken over the Warzone, along with the battle pass. However, stores will be contained to each game, with Warzone items labelled specifically.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launches on November 13 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Activision recently released the pre-install sizes and information for fans to get ready for release.