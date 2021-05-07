Nvidia adding 61 new games to GeForce Now this month

Nvidia has announced that 61 games are being added to its GeForce Now streaming service in May, with 17 arriving today (May 7).

GeForce Now, Nvidia’s cloud gaming service, uses a similar model to Google’s Stadia. It allows users to rent a virtual cloud PC in order to stream games that their hardware would otherwise be unable to support.

The service faced some issues on launch, with developers being unhappy that their games were being streamed without their permission. Moving to an opt-in set-up previously meant that many games were unavailable on GeForce Now.

But Nvidia now intends to add to its library of GeForce Now games, bolstering the offering by 61 games in May alone. From this week (May 7), 17 of these games will be made available, some as part of a partnership with Remedy Entertainment.

The full list of games joining GeForce Now this week are listed below.

Alan Wake

Alan Wake’s American Nightmare

Assetto Corsa

Beat Cop

Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

Chronicon

Death Rally

Hitman 2: Silent Assassin

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV

MotoGP21

Observer System Redux

Pacify

Pine

Project: Gorgon

THE SHORE

Steep

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist

It was recently revealed that gamers playing Outriders, a game without a pause function, were able to stop the game if they had Nvidia GeForce Experience enabled.

Outriders has already faced considerable criticism for its requirement of a constant internet connection, but has also prevented players from pressing pause during their game – unless they use an Nvidia workaround.

The workaround in question requires the player to be using Nvidia rather than an AMD GPU, and to have GeForce Experience enabled. Pressing Alt+F2 in this configuration should activate Ansel which will automatically pause the game.