Nvidia’s mining limiter has been hacked to be only 70 per cent effective

An update to a cryptocurrency mining tool has significantly reduced the effectiveness of Nvidia‘s mining limiter, meaning that the software is now only 70 per cent effective in restricting mining.

An update to NBMiner, a tool commonly used to mine Ethereum cryptocurrency, has rendered Nvidia’s mining limiter far less effective.

The changelog to the update states that the “new LHR mode for ETH mining” is able to get around “70 per cent of maximum unlocked hashrate”, however the developers suggest starting with a hashrate of 68 per cent “to be stable on most rig configurations”.

As reported by Tom’s Hardware, the update makes mining on Nvidia’s RTX 3060 Ti card 35 per cent more effective than previously recorded.

This is bad news for PC gamers who are still looking to get their hands on the next generation of graphics cards, as the reduced effectiveness of the mining limited means owners of mining rigs will once again look to the powerful cards as a viable option for mining cryptocurrency.

An ongoing shortage in both Nvidia and AMD graphics cards has been exacerbated by high demand from cyptocurrency miners – in the first quarter of 2021 alone, over 700,000 graphics cards were bought up by crypto-miners.

Last July, it was noted that GPU power for the Ethereum network in question had plummeted 19 per cent in one month following strict crackdowns in China. Despite this, the value in Ether has been rising significantly since.

