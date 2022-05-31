Nvidia creates Platinum Jubilee street party in ‘Minecraft’

Nvidia has launched a new Minecraft map with RTX to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II.

The virtual Minecraft street party will take place at a recreation of Buckingham Palace and Pall Mall to celebrate the event. The creation was brought to life by specialist artist Ushio Tokura using Nvidia’s GeForce RTX GPU, as well as real-time ray tracing.

The digital recreation took 650 hours over two weeks to build, and includes 45million individual blocks, spanning around 830,000 square feet in Minecraft. You can take a look at the map below:

“The Platinum Jubilee is a once in a lifetime occasion for the United Kingdom and we wanted to make sure there was a way for everyone, anywhere in the world, to get involved and experience a traditional British street party!” said an Nvidia spokesperson.

“We’re thrilled with how this world has been built, and the results of Minecraft with ray tracing are always astounding. We hope everyone enjoys it!”

Players will be able to download the Nvidia Jubilee street party map from planetminecraft.com for free. Once downloaded, players will be able to join together to attend the festivities at Pall Mall. Players will then be able to move down the Mall and see Buckingham Palace and the Victoria Memorial – a monument to Queen Victoria.

Each location will be decorated with balloons and flags, while a street band will provide the musical entertainment. Fireworks will also be let off during the night that use real-time ray tracing to mimic the real thing.

