‘Back 4 Blood’, ‘Baldur’s Gate 3’ and more add Nvidia DLSS

Nvidia has announced that their DLSS tech is coming to 10 new games including big recent releases like Back 4 Blood and Baldur’s Gate 3, as well as older titles like Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

READ MORE: ‘Baldur’s Gate III’: early access, classes and everything you need to know

In an announcement posted to their website, the graphic card giants announced that the full list of games that would receive the DLSS tech would be Baldur’s Gate 3, Chivalry 2, Crysis Remastered Trilogy, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Sword and Fairy 7, and Swords of Legends Online. They also announced that the tech is now available in titles such as Alan Wake Remastered and F.I.S.T: Forged In Shadow Torch.

Advertisement

Nvidia’s DLSS tech aims to bring AI-powered enhancements to games featuring ray-tracing, and it’s seen a lot of success so far. The largest boosts in performance have been seen in games such as Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which, according to Nvidia, will receive a performance boost that doubles the frame rate at 4K.

Upcoming RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, which launched earlier this year in early access also receives a large boost. According to Nvidia;

“With DLSS, and your GeForce RTX GPU’s Tensor Cores, performance is boosted by up to 88% at 4K, enabling GeForce RTX 3060 Ti and higher owners to play Baldur’s Gate 3 at 4K 60 FPS at max settings.”

So for those who have managed to track down an RTX card, DLSS seems like it will make games smoother than before.

In other news, it has been claimed that the recently released Nintendo Switch OLED model’s dock could support 4K output in the future.