Nvidia to release the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti later today

Nvidia has announced the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the most affordable of its RTX 3000 series of graphics cards.

The RTX 3060 is set to launch worldwide later today (December 2) at US$399/£369. The tech company claims that this more affordable RTX 3000 series card will outperform the RTX 2080 Super (which retails for $699), and will also be on average 40 per cent faster than its predecessor, the RTX 2060 Super.

While compared to the RTX 3070, which goes for US$100 more, the RTX 3060 Ti features roughly the same design, with an identical 8GB GDDR6 memory and 256-bit memory interface. However, the lower-end model comes with lower clock speeds and boost frequency, plus fewer cores across the board.

But, as Nvidia notes, the RTX 3060 will still support ray-tracing, Nvidia DLSS and other proprietary technology that will “improve your gaming [and] accelerate your gameplay”, among other benefits.

Check out a preview of the graphics card here:

“GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is just as feature-rich as the GeForce RTX 3000 Series cards that came before it,” the tech company said. “It offers the same set of powerful features, with the industry’s best ray tracing technology. And, it also supports NVIDIA DLSS, our AI-powered performance accelerator that massively boosts frame rates in graphically demanding titles.”

For more information on the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, head to the official Nvidia website here.

The GeForce 3000 series was launched in September this year with the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. The tech company then released the RTX 3070 on October 29, two weeks after its planned launch date of October 15.

In its statement, Nvidia said that the delay was to “help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day”. The card’s postponement came after customers complained about the scarce stock of the more powerful RTX 3080 a month earlier.