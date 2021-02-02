Nvidia’s GeForce Now streaming service joins Chrome and M1 Mac

Nvidia’s GeForce Now, a game streaming service supporting lesser devices to run demanding games, has arrived for Chrome browsers and M1 Macs.

The service uses a similar model to Google’s Stadia, in that customers can rent a virtual cloud PC that allows them to stream games their hardware would otherwise deem unsupported.

There have been issues with GeForce Now’s expansion, as several developers were unhappy their games were being streamed without their permission.

Devs now need to opt-in, which has left the platform lacking a number Steam games. Stadia also performs better in several aspects, with a higher resolution oftentimes available on the same games.

There are plans to bring GeForce Now to LG TVs later in the year, but the addition of Google Chrome is a major step for the service. Microsoft Edge does not seem to work however, according to The Verge.

The update brings with it several other changes, such as the ability to send friends directly onto the same game, and a shortcut organisational tool. Some regions still do not support the service, but the website runs regular checks on compatibility.

In other streaming news, Google has announced plans to shut down its internal Stadia development studios.

The move was outlined by Stadia VP Phil Harrison in a post on the Google Keyword blog, revealing that the company is instead shifting its resources to working with third-party developers. The streaming service is thought to remain unaffected by this change.