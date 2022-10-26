Nvidia is investigating melting RTX 4090 power cables

Nvidia has confirmed it is investigating reports that power cables for the RTX 4090 have burnt or melted while in use.

So far, two Reddit users have reported issues with the RTX 4090 power cables. Reggie_gakil took to the social media site earlier this week to share photos of their Gigabyte RTX 4090 featuring burn damage to the new 12VHPWR adapter cable that Nvidia shipped with the card.

The photos also show that the connection on the actual card was damaged as well. “I don’t know why it happened,” said reggie_gakil before adding that they believe their “adapter cable is faulty.”

“You aren’t the only one,” replied NoDuelsPolicy. “This happened to me today as well, not as badly burned as your though. I was having a gaming session few hours ago, playing Black Desert with my dungeon party. All the sudden the screen went black and all the fans started spinning at 100 per cent. Powered off the machine and after some inspection noticed that the power adapter was damaged. My card is Asus RTX 4090 TUF Gaming – OC Edition,” they explained before sharing photos of the damage.

A community manager for Nvidia reached out to reggie_gakil following the post, with Nvidia spokesperson Bryan Del Rizzo telling The Verge that the company is “investigating the reports.”

“We are in contact with the first owner and will be reaching out to the other for additional information,” he added.

Since then, two more reports of damaged connectors have been shared on Youtube and Facebook.

WELP! Another TUF Gaming 4090 goes kaput pic.twitter.com/SbTmhdgW77 — Hassan Mujtaba (@hms1193) October 25, 2022

It comes after some users have shared their concerns that the new 12VHPWR power connector could cause issues if the pins are bent, since the 12VHPWR connector and terminals are a lot smaller than the previous generation.

YouTuber JayzTwoCents called the new connector “dangerous” (via The Verge) but apparently Nvidia doesn’t agree, with senior technical marketing manager at Nvidia, Brandon Bell telling him via email that “I think you’re worrying about issues that don’t exist.”

