Nvidia pushes back RTX 3070 launch by two weeks

Technology company Nvidia has pushed back the launch of its GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card by two weeks.

The company announced the delay through a blog post on its official website, where it noted that production on the cards are “ramping quickly”. While the postponement “may be disappointing” to some, Nvidia pointed out that “this shift will help our global partners get more graphics cards into the hands of gamers on launch day”. The RTX 3070 is now set to launch on October 29, two weeks after its original October 15 release date.

The delay of the RTX 3070 comes just weeks after the company apologised for the scarce stock of the more powerful RTX 3080, which was released on September 14. “The demand for the GeForce RTX 3080 was truly unprecedented. We and our partners underestimated it,” the company said in a statement.

“Over 50 major global retailers had inventory on the day of launch. Our retail partners reported record traffic to their sites, in many cases exceeding Black Friday,” it added. “This caused crashes, delays and other issues for their customers. We knew the GeForce RTX 3080 would be popular, but none of us expected that much traffic on the first day.”

The tech company also revealed that it had to manually cancel “hundreds of orders” that were made by bots prior to shipping out units of the graphics cards. “As we race to build more GeForce RTX 3080s, we suggest not buying from opportunistic resellers who are attempting to take advantage of the current situation,” Nvidia previously said.

Last month, Nvidia announced that it was in the process of acquiring British semiconductor and software company Arm, which is currently owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group. The tech company said that the purchase would “create the premier computing company for the age of artificial intelligence, accelerating innovation while expanding into large, high-growth markets”.