Nvidia reveals “revolutionary” RTX 4090 graphics card

Nvidia has revealed details of its newest and most advanced graphics card – the RTX 4090.

Set for release on October 12, 2022, the RTX 4090 is powered by Nvidia’s own Ada Lovelace architecture which has been designed to “provide revolutionary performance for ray tracing and AI-based neural graphics. It delivers a dramatically higher baseline of GPU performance and marks the tipping point for ray tracing and neural graphics.”

“The age of RTX ray tracing and neural rendering is in full steam, and our new Ada Lovelace architecture takes it to the next level,” said Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO.

“Ada provides a quantum leap for gamers and paves the way for creators of fully simulated worlds. With up to 4x the performance of the previous generation, Ada is setting a new standard for the industry,” he continued.

Introducing The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090. An enormous leap in performance, efficiency, and AI-powered graphics. https://t.co/w7JC7urVVs pic.twitter.com/D29iAORtF4 — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 20, 2022

According to Nvidia, the GeForce 4090 is “the ultimate GeForce GPU. It brings an enormous leap in performance, efficiency, and AI-powered graphics. Experience ultra-high performance gaming, incredibly detailed virtual worlds, unprecedented productivity, and new ways to create.”

The RTX 4090 comes with 24gb of G6X memory and will allow gamers to “connect, play, capture, and watch in brilliant HDR at resolutions up to 8K.” The full specs and system compatibility checks can be found here.

Nvidia’s RTX series is “the ultimate platform for gamers and creators” offering realistic and immersive graphics with dedicated ray tracing cores alongside AI-accelerated performance thanks to the Nvidia DLSS 3. “Powered by the new fourth-gen tensor cores and optical flow accelerator on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 uses AI to create additional high-quality frames,” outlines Nvidia.

Making use of the Nvidia encoder, the RTX 4090 is “built for live streaming” while the Nvidia Broadcast tool enables AI-enhanced voice and video.

The card is available from £1679 and fans can sign up for more details about its release here.

