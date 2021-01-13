Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3060 is only $329 and launches next month

Nvidia has announced its new entry-level graphics card, the GeForce RTX 3060.

The tech company announced the new Series 3000 graphics card during its Game On event at day two of CES 2021 on Tuesday (January 12). The RTX 3060 is scheduled to launch in late February and will retail at US$329.

The new card sits just below the RTX 3060 Ti and costs $70 cheaper, but still includes all the series’ core features, such as ray-tracing and Nvidia DLSS support, as well as the company’s Ampere microarchitecture. Other key specifications include 3,584 CUDA Cores, a base clock speed of 1.32GHz and 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus.

Advertisement

Watch the trailer for the GeForce RTX 3060 here.

During its CES presentation, Nvidia also claimed that the RTX 3060 will run a majority of the latest games, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion at over 60 frames per second. In comparison, the games run at around 40fps on the RTX 2060 and sub-10fps on the GTX 1060.

Check out Nvidia’s fps comparison chart below.

Back in December, Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, retailing at US$399. That card features the same design as the RTX 3070, with an identical 8GB GDDR6 memory and 256-bit memory interface. However, it has lower clock speeds and boost frequency, plus fewer cores across the board.

Advertisement

Last year, a large number of Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards were stolen from an MSI factory in mainland China. It was estimated that around 220 cards had been stolen from the factory, totalling an estimated worth of US$300,000.

The RTX 3090 was, and still is, in very high demand across the world due to stock shortages. Buyers have taken to sites such as eBay to secure the RTX 3090, with cards having sold for as much as £2200.