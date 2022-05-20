Obi-Wan Kenobi force jumps into ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has confirmed that an Obi-Wan Kenobi skin will be available in Fortnite from next week.

Starting May 26, players will be able to get their hands on the Obi-Wan Kenobi outfit alongside an Obi-Wan Back Bling featuring an “assortment of tools perfect for living an isolated existence on a remote desert planet.” Players can also get Obi-Wan’s Blade Pickaxe, Jedi Interceptor Glider and Obi-Wan’s Message Emote.

Items can be purchased individually or as part of a bundle that also features the Kenobi Surrounded Loading Screen.

Claim the high ground in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup starting on Sunday, May 22! Find out more: https://t.co/tvqXFznZvz pic.twitter.com/EwfcNA1hEx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 20, 2022

If players are impatient though, they can take part in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup this Sunday (May 22) for a chance to get their hands on the items before they hit the shop.

Announcing the Battle Royale Duos tournament, Fortnite said: “The road lies before you, but you don’t have to walk it alone in the Obi-Wan Kenobi Cup. And yes, Lightsabers and E-11 Blaster Rifles will return in this Cup!”

“Competitors can play up to ten matches within their region’s three-hour time window, and the specific event timing for each region can currently be found in the Compete tab in-game.” Players will get 25 points for a victory royale, 22 for coming in second place all the way down to one point for being the first person out.

At the end of the tournament, the top 1250 players in Europe will win the Obi-Wan Kenobi In-Game Cosmetic Outfit and Back Bling with other regions having their own leaderboards. Check them, alongside the rules, out here.

At the start of the month (May 3), Fortnite brought back lightsabers and various themed outfits in a two-week celebration of Star Wars Day.

A few leaks have suggested there’s more to come as well. A clip of Fortnite used during a recent Unreal Engine 5 stream revealed a folder called “CH3S3 VADAR” suggesting the Sith lord could be making an appearance at some point during the next chapter of Fortnite, which launches June 4.