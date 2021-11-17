OBS calls out Streamlabs over Streamlabs Studio

Streamlabs has come under fire from streamers and streaming platforms who claim Streamlabs Studios is similar to other products.

Twitch recently announced that it would be partnering with Streamlabs to launch Streamlabs Studio – allowing Xbox Twitch users to create custom overlays, alerts, and presets.

But Streamlabs has been called out by other platforms for allegedly ‘copying’ their software and marketing.

“The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed,” said Lightstream CEO Stu Grubbs. “Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product.”

The team at @streamlabs should be ashamed. Not satisfied enough to ride @OBSProject’s hard work. Now to copy ours down to the layout and every word on our marketing site and our UX in this product. https://t.co/Lot2KPh72y — STU 🎮🎥🎙 (@StuV2) November 16, 2021

Lightstream owns and develops OBS (or Open Broadcaster Software) – the free and open-source streaming software which has served the online streaming community since 2012.

Streamlabs since developed SLOBS – a fork of the OBS software which is neither endorsed nor supported by the OBS team, despite the similarities in their names.

“Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name,” said OBS developers via Twitter. “We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademark. We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turn.”

Near the launch of SLOBS, @streamlabs reached out to us about using the OBS name. We kindly asked them not to. They did so anyway and followed up by filing a trademark We’ve tried to sort this out in private and they have been uncooperative at every turnhttps://t.co/r1eXr3VxcJ — OBS (@OBSProject) November 17, 2021

“We’re often faced with confused users and even companies who do not understand the difference between the two apps,” they added. “Support volunteers are sometimes met with angry users demanding refunds. We’ve had interactions with several companies who did not realize our apps were separate.”

Although legally, Lightstream has obeyed the terms of OBS’ general public license, OBS devs claim they have “disregarded the spirit of open source”. They’re not alone either, as several other platforms and streamers speak out against the company.

“The user reviews are even a copy,” claimed Twitch streamer and former OBS employee iamBrandon. “I know because I reached out to the people in the reviews for these comments when I worked at @Lightstream.”

‼️‼️‼️WAIT HOLY SHIT! The user reviews are even a COPY! I KNOW because I reached out to the people in the reviews for these comments when I worked at @Lightstream! No @streamlabs you need to answer for this! https://t.co/JXv8GSpe0N pic.twitter.com/mPIQKdvWAn — iamBrandon🏳️‍🌈 (@iamBrandonTV) November 16, 2021

Here, the user reviews for Streamlabs Studio clearly resemble the reviews gathered by OBS for its own streaming platform.

One of the biggest blows to Streamlabs has been the response of celebrated streamer, Pokimane, who is a partnered streamer of the company. However, in light of these new accusations, she has threatened to sever ties with the company.

“Streamlabs better resolve this entire thread of issues or I’ll be asking them to take my face off the platform and look to use another donation service,” she said via Twitter.

streamlabs better resolve this entire thread of issues or i’ll be asking them to take my face off the platform + look to use another donation service. https://t.co/jfJoxIvc0y — imane 💜 (@imane) November 17, 2021

Streamlabs and Twitch are yet to respond to these issues, but if not resolved, this could be a potential pitfall in their budding partnership.

