Obsidian Entertainment donates $25,000 in support of Black Lives Matter

Video game developer Obsidian Entertainment has announced its commitment to the Black Lives Matter movement, starting with a donation of USD$25,000.

The company took to Twitter to issue a statement condemning racism and police brutality, while voicing support for Black Lives Matter. The studio also announced a $25,000 donation to the NAACP.

“We stand against systemic racism, injustice and violence perpetrated against the Black community not only by police, but by anyone,” it wrote. “We stand with those who are making their voices heard to bring justice. It is to those voices that we are committed to being better, to changing the system, and to growing as a studio.”

Advertisement

It also went on to say that it will be making bigger changes internally as well, such as by improving its hiring practices. “We’re committed to devoting time, resources and money to fund local organizations and improve hiring practices to better represent Black voices in gaming. Let’s march forward together to demand a future of understanding, respect, inclusion, and most of all, equality.”

Read the full statement below.

Obsidian Entertainment is the latest company to speak out against racial injustice in the wake of the ongoing protest in America. Other companies that have contributed to the cause include Humble Bundle, Electronic Arts, Ubisoft, Square Enix and Naughty Dog.

Several major gaming digital events, such as Sony’s PlayStation 5 highly anticipated games reveal, and the start of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4 have been delayed in support of the ongoing movement.