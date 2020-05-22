Obsidian to release ‘Grounded’ demo for PC, Xbox One in June

Obsidian Entertainment has announced plans to release a limited-time demo for Grounded, its upcoming survival adventure game.

The demo will be available from June 9 till June 14 to coincide with the Steam Game Festival. Xbox Insiders will be able to test out the game on Xbox One, while PC players will have access via Steam.

“More ways to play the single-player demo means more of you get to play! See you in the backyard on June 9th!” the company wrote on its website. The complete game will also feature an online multiplayer mode that is separate from its complete single-player campaign.

Obsidian also noted there are a limited number of slots available for the Xbox One demo and it will be given out on a first-come-first-serve basis. Meanwhile, there is no limit for the Steam demo. PC players are able to add it to their wishlist now.

Obsidian will launch Grounded into early access on July 28, through the Xbox Game Preview program and Steam Early Access. The game will be free for all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on Xbox One and PC.

Grounded will feature a standard single-player mode as well as a four-person online multiplayer, both of which will be story-driven. The game’s director Adam Brennecke noted during the Inside Xbox episode that while the storyline won’t be finished when it’s in early access, the team will be assessing player feedback to further develop the game.