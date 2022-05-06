‘Ocarina Of Time’ and ‘Dance Dance Revolution’ added to Video Game Hall Of Fame

Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time has been added to the Video Game Hall Of Fame alongside Ms. Pac-Man, Sid Meier’s Civilization and Dance Dance Revolution.

The Strong Museum’s World Video Game Hall Of Fame is based in Rochester, New York and began in 2015.

It “recognises electronic games of all types that have enjoyed popularity over a sustained period and have exerted influence on the video game industry or on popular culture and society in general,” says a statement on their website.

Advertisement

Since it opened, the museum has inducted 36 games into the Hall Of Fame including DOOM, Pong and Grand Theft Auto 3.

Speaking about Ocarina Of Time’s induction, the Hall Of Fame wrote: “Even today, developers throughout the world credit The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time as influencing the way they create games. Somehow the game’s sprawling 3D world, fluid combat, complex puzzles, and time-shifting story combined to inspire a wonder in players that they have never forgotten.” while Sid Meier’s Civilization is often “hailed as the most influential strategy game ever created.”

As for Dance Dance Revolution, it’s described as “more than just a video game” after it became an official sport in Norway, inspired annual esports competitions in Tokyo and launched a TV show.

“DDR’s success also paved the way for the explosion of music games that followed in the mid-2000s, such as Guitar Hero and Rock Band. As its name implies, it truly provided a revolution for the gaming music scene.”

Released in 1982, Ms. Pac Man “promoted and signalled the broadening of game play across the genders. There was nothing inherently gendered about early video games, but the coin-op industry certainly advertised them that way. Arcade flyers had generally depicted males as active players and females as passive admirers of the action. By offering the first female video game character, Ms. Pac-Man represented a turn in the cultural conversation about women’s place in the arcade as well as in society at large.”

Advertisement

You can see the full list of inductees here.

In other new, a gold-plated version of the Nintendo Wii meant for The Queen is up for sale.

Bidding began at £1215 ($1500) and the highest bid is currently £1600 ($2000), with the auction ending May 22.