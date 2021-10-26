‘Ocarina Of Time’ and ‘Mario Kart 64’ launch with major issues on Switch

Subscribers have reported issues with the performance and quality of several games in the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, particularly with The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time and Mario Kart 64.

One of the biggest issues is in Mario Kart 64, as it does not let players save ghost data on the Nintendo Switch. This is because it can’t detect an N64 Controller Pak, meaning that fans can’t save their own records to compete against them in ghost trials.

One error message states “No N64 Controller Pak detected to save ghost data. Insert N64 Controller Pak into controller”, while another warning that appears at the top right of the screen during races adds “race data cannot be saved for ghost”.

The Nintendo Switch emulation of Ocarina Of Time is also suffering from numerous issues, as players have reported technical issues with the title.

Multiple players have identified problems with input lag, alleging that Ocarina Of Time has a significant delay between receiving controller commands and actually doing them.

As reported on the Nintendo Switch subreddit, there are also issues with Ocarina Of Time not rendering fog or reflective elements properly, causing a dip in quality.

Ocarina of Time N64 vs Wii VC vs Switch (h/t @zfg111) pic.twitter.com/HM9renorc3 — Stop Skeletons From Fighting | ➕🔥🔥 (@stopskeletons) October 26, 2021

Notably, the reflective surfaces from Dark Link’s boss fight in the Water Temple seem to have been rendered poorly, which is an issue because Link’s reflection plays a large part in the atmosphere and setup in that area.

Nintendo has not yet commented on issues with the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack, though plenty of Twitter users have taken to Nintendo’s announcement to express frustration with the release.

