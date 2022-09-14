‘Octopath Traveler 2’ revealed with February 2023 release date

Square Enix has announced Octopath Traveler 2, a standalone sequel to 2018’s 2.5D role-playing game (RPG) Octopath Traveler.

Octopath Traveler 2 is set to launch on February 24, 2023 and will be available on PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

You can watch Octopath Traveler 2‘s announcement trailer below:

Octopath Traveler 2 will introduce eight new travellers to the series, which will interact with each other more than they did in the first game. Speaking of which, Square Enix has also stressed that the sequel is a completely standalone title that “tells a completely new story, set in a different era and a brand new land.”

“It’s a time of trade and industrial revolution – large vessels navigate busy sea routes, and the power of steam has given birth to new technologies,” describes Square Enix. “Some people live in luxury, cheering to the glamorous stars of the stage. Others struggle each day, brought to tears by war, plague and poverty.

This new land will introduce a day/night cycle to the land of Solistia, which will affect what can be done in the land’s areas. Each of Octopath Traveler 2‘s eight playable characters will also have two Path actions – one for use during the day, and the other available only at night.

As an example of the game’s new dual Paths, Square says “as the warrior Hikari, you can challenge people in towns to a duel during daytime, and potentially learn new skills. But at night, you can bribe residents, splashing the cash to uncover hidden items or learn secrets about people.”

While it’s not set to launch for several months, a “limited quantity” of a collector’s edition of Octopath Traveler 2 are now available to pre-order, which comes with figurines of all eight protagonists, an art album, and more.

In other gaming news, Sony has announced Tekken 8 – watch the fighting game’s dramatic trailer here.