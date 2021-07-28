Oculus Quest 2 sales halted to recall facial covers causing skin irritation

Facebook has paused worldwide sales of the Oculus Quest 2, after reports that the facial covers made from foam are causing skin irritation.

In an Oculus blog post yesterday (July 27), the company announced a voluntary recall of the Quest 2 removable foam facial interface with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) and Health Canada.

“While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we’re committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them,” wrote Andrew Bosworth, head of Facebook Reality Labs.

The CPSC wrote, “Consumers who experience a skin irritation or reaction should immediately stop using the recalled foam facial interface, and all consumers should contact Facebook Technologies to receive a free silicone cover. Facebook Technologies is contacting all Quest 2 users directly.”

The foam covers will be replaced with a new silicone cover for all customers globally, and Oculus has detailed how owners of the headset or a Fit Pack can request a replacement here.

Starting from August 24, all Oculus Quest 2 headsets will come with a silicone cover as standard. As a bonus, the new base units will also receive a storage bump from the original 64GB to 128GB. The base unit will remain at the same price of £299 / $299, while the 256GB version is £399 / $399.

Oculus Quest 2 remains the only Oculus headset model available after it discontinued the Rift, Go, and the original Quest headsets. Nonetheless, it is still possible to connect the headset to a PC to run Rift-exclusive games or other high-spec PC VR titles not compatible with Quest such as Half-Life: Alyx.

