Oculus Quest 2 to get mobile health tracking next month

Oculus Quest 2 owners will soon be able to track their Oculus Move stats on mobile devices.

Oculus has announced that starting next month, those who use the Oculus Quest 2 built-in VR fitness tracker will soon be able to use the Oculus mobile app to check their health stats instead.

People will be able to connect their Move app to their Oculus mobile app on iOS or Android to sync their stats so that their workout data – including calories burned and minutes working out in VR, plus goals set – will be available to view on their phone.

Advertisement

For iOS devices, people will be able to choose to sync their VR fitness progress with the Apple Health app as well in order to automatically track their VR workouts on their iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch without having to manually input information about their exercise.

This new update follows feedback from Oculus Quest 2 players who stated that they wanted a quicker way of tracking their fitness progress without having to check on the built-in Oculus Move app in VR.

“People also want ways to seamlessly integrate their Oculus Move tracker with other tools and devices, so they can track their VR workouts both inside and outside the Quest headset. These have consistently been top-requested features from our community,” Oculus said.

“Whether you’re someone who’s always made fitness a part of your daily routine, or you just discovered how you can do real body movement with Quest, you may want to set – and keep track of – your exercise goals. And with Oculus Move, Quest’s built-in fitness tracker, you can find out exactly how many calories you burned or how many minutes you spent working out in VR.”

Advertisement

In other news, Gearbox has announced the post-launch content plans for Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.