Oddworld Inhabitants has announced that Oddworld: Soulstorm is coming to Nintendo Switch as the Oddtimized Edition.

The Oddtimized Edition will see the game “optimised for Nintendo Switch to take advantage of the platform’s unique features” and will also feature gameplay currently found on its other platforms.

Right now, publisher Microids is offering players the option to pre-order a Limited or Collector’s Edition of the Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddtimized, but no release date has been confirmed.

Advertisement

While the Limited “Oddition” features the game as well as a collectable case with 24 cartridge slots and three art prints, the Collector’s version contains the most amount of goodies.

Those who pre-order will receive a unique collectors box which contains the Oddworld: Soulstorm standard edition for Switch, the same collectable case with 24 cartridge slots and an exclusive 9-inch (22 cm) silver figurine of the protagonist Abe, Mudokon hero. They’ll also get a premium 160-page artbook by Pix’n Love Publishing, an exclusive Mining Company keychain, three art prints, Ancient Mudokon Tribal stickers, and Abe’s hand tattoo.

The sequel to Oddworld: New ‘n’ Tasty first launched in April 2021 for PlayStation and PC and was later released for Xbox consoles. In the platformer, the player must help Abe on his hero’s journey to free more than 1,000 Mudokons from the oppressive chains that enslave them while also surviving threats.

The 15-hour-long game also features 17 levels and multiple endings, and the more Mudokons saved, the better the ending players gain at completion. To receive a ‘good’ score on a level, players need to rescue at least 80 per cent of the vulnerable hard workers.

In other news, in Dragon Quest Treasures, the player’s progress will be shared between both playable characters, Erik and Mia.