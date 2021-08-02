Official ‘Assassin’s Creed’ recipe book lets fans can cook through the ages

An official Ubisoft-approved cookbook for Assassin’s Creed, which includes recipes taken from all over history, is now available to pre-order ahead of a December release date.

The cookbook, spotted by PC Gamer, includes 40 recipes “across ten full menus” and includes meals like “Masyaf Moutabel, Davenport Homestead Soup, Boston Apple Pie, Colonial Coleslaw, Meringues Mirabeau, Rooks’ Bread Pudding” and more.

The book claims each recipe is “inspired by the times and places where the most famous Assassins lived and fought” and will allow readers to “relive the highlights of the Italian Renaissance, the French Revolution and even Victorian London”.

Assassin’s Creed: The Culinary Codex is authored by Thibaud Villanova, and will come out on December 14 2021. For UK fans, WHSmith is currently listing the price at £18.39.

It’s worth noting that this book is a translated version of ‘Assassin’s Creed, Le Codex Culinaire‘, which released in 2017. This means that it’s possible that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla won’t be featured in any of the recipes, as the latest Assassin’s Creed game only released in November 2020.

Villanova seems like the perfect author for this cookbook, as his YouTube channel – which has 275,000 subscribers – primarily shows the chef cooking meals featured in a variety of pop culture games and shows, from Genshin Impact and The Legend Of Zelda to Cowboy Bebop and The Lord Of The Rings.

The author also has multiple other quirky cookbooks published – including ‘Disney Enchanted Recipes‘, ‘Star Wars Cantina‘ and ‘The Legendary Recipes Of Dragon Ball‘.

