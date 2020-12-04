The official ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ strategy guide is 464 pages long

CD Projekt RED’s upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 is set to get a massive official strategy guide.

Game and strategy guide publisher Piggyback has revealed its upcoming 464-page strategy guide for Cyberpunk 2077. Set to be released on December 10 alongside the game, the guide was designed to help players “to get the most out of your experience” with the upcoming title.

Check out a preview of the guide below.

The forthcoming guide book will feature chapters on character creation, from how to assign attribute and perk points to picking the right combat abilities for different play styles. It will also feature two chapters dedicated to key gameplay systems, based on “thousands of hours of research and analysis, supported by a direct channel to the CD PROJEKT RED dev team”.

There will also be walkthroughs for the game’s various quests, alongside annotated maps and alternate story paths, alongside an “exclusive” flowchart that shows how different jobs are connected to each other.

“If you plan on plotting your own path through the game with a low level of assistance, this chart offers a spoiler-free presentation of when you can begin major story episodes and side missions,” Piggyback noted.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 strategy guide retails for US$24.99 for the standard 464-page edition. A 496-page collector’s edition in hardcover is also available at US$39.99. For more information, head to Piggyback’s website here.

Earlier this week, CD Projekt Red warned players who got their hands on Cyberpunk 2077 early from streaming the game. The developer has also reiterated that the much-delayed title will be released on December 10.

Former CS:GO professional player Shroud recently said that he “hopes” CD Projekt Red’s upcoming RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will die “in a month”. He later clarified that his comments were in reference to the game’s length, as he does not want to spend too much time in a single-player game.