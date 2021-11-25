Official ‘Gran Turismo 7’ full steering wheel kit will cost you £1000

Racing accessory manufacturer Fanatec has unveiled its official Gran Turismo 7 steering wheel, and it’s incredibly expensive.

The Gran Turismo DD Pro steering wheel, which is said to feature “Direct Drive technology for the smoothest and most dynamic force feedback sensations.” will launch in March 2022, around the same time as Gran Turismo 7.

For those incredibly dedicated racers, you can order a special launch edition which will ship before Christmas, however, this version will cost you $849.95.

“The efficiency of the Gran Turismo DD Pro motor technology means dynamic force-feedback performance is contained in a small footprint. Low rotational mass of the internal components, including a carbon fibre-reinforced steering axis, results in optimal responsiveness and acceleration.” claims the GT DD Pro website.

However, if you just buy the steering wheel, you will not receive the full package, as although the wheel comes with two steel pedals, players can also purchase a more realistic load cell brake, which is intended to mimic the feeling of a real car.

The standard model will provide “5Nm of torque” but for the player who wants to have the ultimate Gran Turismo experience, they can upgrade to a model which features 8Nm with a boost kit, which will run you $149.95.

Gran Turismo 7 launches for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 on March 4 2022. According to developer Polyphony Digital, the game is set to have the most tuning parts in series history.

In other news, Sledgehammer Games is investigating widespread reports of Call of Duty: Vanguard crashing.

According to VGC, the problems started shortly after the launch of Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone‘s new ‘Secrets of the Pacific’ event. Because of the issues, Sledgehammer Games has temporarily disabled the event.