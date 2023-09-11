Official ‘Starfield’ mod tools will be released in 2024

Starfield modding support is on the way for 2024, said Bethesda‘s director Todd Howard, which will likely mark the start of major additions to the sci-fi role-playing game.

At the moment, the modding scene for Starfield on PC is prolific, with visual improvements, optimisations and cosmetic changes for playable and non-playable characters. Bethesda games have historically been a favourite for modders through the developer’s own vocal and technical support for custom creations and the ease with which the engine is modifiable.

In an interview with Famitsu, Howard said that Starfield will receive official modding support in 2024, presumably on the same level as the Creation Kit tools for The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The difference between fan mods and the Creation Kit is that the latter lets players of any skill to make their own quests, environments, characters, dialogue, weapons and more.

Bethesda has also added tutorial videos for Skyrim modders who want to get to grips with that game’s Creation Kit, so fans would imagine that the same will be offered for Starfield.

Moreover, the official modding support will allow Xbox Series X and S players to install mods. In that case, though, it is expected that only approved mods will be available through that platform.

Previously, Bethesda’s head of publishing Pete Hines hinted that players would be able to create their own planets with these tools and that the team is “excited” to see how fans react.

“All of that is going to just be off the charts when you start getting a community to come in and add all the different things that they want to bring to it – their own stories they want to tell, or whatever it is,” he said in a livestream during Gamescom 2023.

