Older ‘LittleBigPlanet’ servers are taken offline to “protect community”

Following a variety of issues relating to LittleBigPlanet‘s online features, Sony has announced that the servers of four older LittleBigPlanet games will be taken offline to protect the community.

In a statement posted through the official LittleBigPlanet Twitter account, Sony has shared that the company will be permanently closing down online services for a variety of older titles in the franchise.

The affected games are LittleBigPlanet, LittleBigPlanet 2, LittleBigPlanet3 and LittleBigPlanet PS Vita. This means that all of those games – the most recent of which was released in 2014 – will no longer have any online features available.

The statement explains that “ultimately this is the best way to protect the LittleBigPlanet community and to help ensure that our online environment remains safe”.

In better news, it adds that update 1.27 has recently launched “And brought the LittleBigPlanet server (and all 10,000,000+ Community Levels!) back online for PlayStation 4 users”.

This follows recent issues with LittleBigPlanet‘s modern servers, which EuroGamer reported as struggling with six weeks of DDOS (distributed denial-of-service) attacks before Sony took down online servers entirely.

Back in July, gaming giant Tencent announced that it planned to purchase LittleBigPlanet developer Sumo Digital. Speaking on the purchase, Sumo Digital CEO Carl Cavers said:

“The opportunity to work with Tencent is one we just couldn’t miss. It would bring another dimension to Sumo, presenting opportunities for us to truly stamp our mark on this amazing industry, in ways which have previously been out-of-reach.”

