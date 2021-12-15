‘OlliOlli World’ gets February release date

OlliOlli World will now release on February 8, 2022, it has been announced.

As revealed during Nintendo Indie World Showcase, the side-scrolling skateboarding game which sees players attempt to kickflip their way across Radlandia will arrive on Nintendo Switch, and other platforms in February. A new trailer to accompany the announcement can be watched below.

In our preview of OlliOlli World in July, we got some insight into the world of Radlandia, and the characters you’ll meet in OlliOlli World.

“The characters are front and centre in the Alpha demo we got our hands on, and are a large part of the early game’s charm: there’s Dad, Gnarly Mike, Suze and finally Chiff, a pipe smoking skate-wizard whose magic extends to providing you checkpoints throughout the world when you bail. The world the game takes place in, Radlandia, just seems like a nice place to spend some time, and with the crew trawling around behind you, chatting away, this feels like a real getaway.”

Players who pre-order Olli Olli World will receive exclusive items for their character. This includes a head, skateboard, t-shirt and more to customize your player character. The game is set to feature a high level of customization.

During Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase, Nintendo revealed four games that you can play today on your Nintendo Switch. These include Chicory: A Colorful Tale,Timelie and more. There are also two other demos you can download now.

You can read the full list of games that have been released here.

OlliOllie World arrives PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Steam and Nintendo Switch on February 8th 2022.

