‘OlliOlli World’ grinds out of E3 with this slick new trailer

Stylish skating game OlliOlli World got a brand new trailer at E3.

During the Future Games Show, chill, colourful skateboard game OlliOlli World got a brand new trailer, which gave a deeper look at the pastel world of Radlandia, including its weird and wonderful denizens.

Beyond exploring the world, the trailer also shows off a handful of new features including the ability to perform grabs, and wallrides, as well as switch between different lanes, and even swap directions.

Developed by Private Division, OlliOlli World is the third title in the side-scrolling skateboarding series, which began in 2014 with OlliOlli a PlayStation Vita game that was later ported to a variety of formats.

The official site for OlliOlli World promises “a hugely deep combo system with over 100 moves to master” as well as a “handpicked soundtrack.”

Private Division has also stated that the game will accommodate all levels of player skill thanks to “accessibility, depth, and player freedom”, but hardcore players are welcome to “challenge the world in Leagues or dare a friend to beat your best tricks on one of millions of sharable levels.”

OlliOlli World is set to release later this year PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game is also currently available to wishlist on Steam.

