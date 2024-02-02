One of this year’s most exciting games just shared a free demo

Children Of The Sun, a third person shooter created by René Rother and published by Devolver Digital, has released a free demo.

Setting Children Of The Sun apart from most shooters is the fact that players are only able to fire one bullet per level, but that round can be “re-aimed on impact, curved around obstacles, smashed through armor and obstacles, and used to perform other acts of gravity-defying ballistic trickery”.

“Guide it through increasingly complex and challenging levels to kill cultists, trigger traps, and reshape the environment. Every shot counts and ruthless precision is rewarded.”

Players take control of a character known as The Girl who is on a mission to destroy the cult who ruined her life.

“As you take down the cult, one well-placed bullet at a time, you’ll learn more about the group’s shadowy past, the heinous crimes committed in the name of the Leader, and the harrowing backstory of The Girl,” explained devs, with a leaderboard and scoring system designed to encourages players to “complete each level with ruthless timing and terrifying precision”.

Children Of The Sun is due for release at some point in 2024 for PC but players can try out the first seven stages right now, via a Steam demo.

According to creator René Rother, work began on Children Of The Sun four years ago as a “small, random” side project. “After one of those ‘what am I doing with my life; evenings I thought I might as well just give it a shot and send a mail to Devolver. I’m glad I did because now this Demo is out,” he explained in a letter on Steam.

I don’t expect everyone to be into this, but I hope some of you find joy in this experience,” he added. “It’s been a crazy and exciting time for me working on this and I’m excited about what’s going to happen.”

