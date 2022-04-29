‘Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe’ achievement takes a decade to earn

An achievement in The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe will take ten years for players to unlock, as developer Crows Crows Crows has made an achievement from the original game even harder to get.

As visible on Steam, The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe has an achievement called Super Go Outside, which can be earned by players who “don’t play The Stanley Parable for ten years.”

The original version of The Stanley Parable had an achievement called Go Outside – which was unlocked after leaving the game unopened for five years – but Crows Crows Crows has confirmed that it “bumped it up to 10 years”.

Luckily, the change won’t affect anyone who’s still chasing the original game’s Go Outside achievement – as Crows Crows Crows confirmed that “achievement progress in Ultra Deluxe is entirely separated from your progress in Stanley Parable!”

Ultra Deluxe launched on Wednesday (April 27) but in two days, two per cent of the game’s owners have already cheated their way into the decade-long achievement.

Released as an “expanded re-imagining” of the original game, Ultra Deluxe‘s release has made waves on Steam. Yesterday (April 28), Crows Crows Crows shared that Ultra Deluxe sold over 100,000 copies in its first day.

“We’re blown away by the response so far. Massive thanks to everyone who’s playing, streaming and sharing,” said the company.

Looking ahead, Crows Crows Crows is also considering a physical version of Ultra Deluxe.

“We’re a small team and wanted to make absolutely sure that we can deliver the best possible version of The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe. No distractions. While we can’t bring you a physical version at launch, we are talking to our partners about setting things in motion right now,” said the studio.

