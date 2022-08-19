‘Ooblets’ is coming to Nintendo Switch next month

Ooblets is set to leave Early Access and the 1.0 version of the game will be released on Nintendo Switch next month.

The cutesy farming/collection sim had previously only been playable on Xbox and PC via Early Access but will get a full release on Nintendo Switch from September 1.

The announcement reads: “We’ve been working on Ooblets, our creature collection and farming game, for the past SIX years and it’s finally reaching 1.0 and coming to Nintendo Switch on September 1. We’re so thankful to all the Ooblets early access players and fans who have helped us get to this milestone.”

Advertisement

“We hope everyone enjoys all the new content and complete overarching story we’ve put together,” it continued.

We’re so thankful to all the Ooblets early access players and fans who have helped us get to this milestone 💖 We hope everyone enjoys all the new content and complete overarching story we’ve put together. 📨 Join to get notified when our 1.0 goes live: https://t.co/87Z0p5ZHZS — Ooblets (@ooblets) August 18, 2022

The 1.0 release of Ooblets will include all previous content seen in early access, as well as new locations, new quests, and the long-awaited conclusion to the main storyline. It’s available to pre-order here.

“New friends are plentiful in Ooblets,” starts a description of the game. “Spend your days renovating your farm, raising weird little pals, participating in dance-offs, designing your house, and helping the mayor save Badgetown!”

Earlier this week it was revealed by former Nintendo Of America president Reggie Fils-Aimé that at one point, Nintendo was working on a cross-platform controller designed for people with access needs.

Fils-Aimé said Xbox’s adaptive controller was used “as a jumping-off point to create something that would be platform-agnostic and adaptable by any consumer.”

Advertisement

However, since he left the company in 2019, he doesn’t know if the controller is still in active development. “My hope is that the effort has continued (and that the controller) is launched and shared with consumers as quickly as possible.”

In other news, High On Life, a shooter from Rick And Morty creator Justin Roiland, has been delayed.