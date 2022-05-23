Open-world sandbox title ‘Tchia’ has been delayed to 2023

Awaceb has announced that its tropical open-world game Tchia has been delayed to 2023.

In a recent Twitter post, the studio provided the development update saying it has decided to move the release window of Tchia to early 2023.

“We are overwhelmed by how far this project, inspired by a tiny island we call home, has brought us,” the statement reads. “After three years of passion and hard work, we owe it to ourselves and everyone who has been supportive to deliver the best game we possibly can.

“This extra time will allow us to really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience. Thank you again for your support. We have a lot of exciting things to show on the road to launch, so stay tuned!”

Tchia was announced during The Game Awards last year and was scheduled for a spring 2022 release. The sandbox game is set to come to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC via the Epic Games Store.

In Tchia, the player will take the role of the titular character on a heartfelt adventure and meet a diverse cast of characters inspired by New Caledonian cultures. Players will be able to “soul jump” allowing them to take control of over 30 animals and hundreds of objects they find on the island in order to solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

There are free climbing, gliding and swimming mechanics as well, alongside a customisable boat and fully playable ukelele with unlockable melodies. Awaceb has yet to confirm a specific release date.

In other news, Asmodee Digital has announced that Gloomhaven, which launched on PC via Steam last year, is finally coming to consoles in 2023.