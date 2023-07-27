Open-world ‘Sims’ rival ‘Life By You’ delays early access period to March

The early access period for Paradox Tectonic‘s Life By You is being delayed by six months to let the team improve the game’s visuals and user interface and add modding tools for the community.

In a press release, Paradox Interactive informed fans that this is motivated by an aim to ensure the game is a “more well-rounded experience” even in its early stages. ” The player-community is at the core of Life by You, and their feedback is the core to many of the positive changes coming to Life by You’s Early Access,” continued the publisher.

Moreover, all players who pre-ordered Life By You through the Epic Games Store will receive an automatic refund, but new pre-orders for the new date of March 5, 2024, will be honoured.

Paradox Tectonic’s general manager Rod Humble also added that the game’s new user interface will be shown off later this week, accompanied by a blog post that will cover the intended changes for Life By You.

Life By You is an upcoming life simulation game that shares a fair amount of DNA with the perpetually popular series The Sims. “Designed to be one of the most moddable and open life-simulation games,” Life By You features the ability to craft conversations in-game for the players’ humans as well as completing quests to unlock new experiences.

“We know life is always better with a heavy sprinkle of your imagination,” said Paradox Tectonic of the game’s Creator Tools that allow players to “design [their] lives the way you see fit – or break the rules of life itself.”

