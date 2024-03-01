Open-world ‘Terminator’ game confirms Early Access launch and title

Nacon’s open-world Terminator game now has a title and an Early Access launch date.

Originally announced back in 2022, Terminator: Survivors is the first survival game set in the Terminator universe and was promised to feature “an original story that builds on the events of the official films”.

“We can’t say much more for now, but this is definitely something to keep your eyes on,” said Nacon at the time. Now, after months of silence, the studio has confirmed Terminator: Survivors will launch later this year in Early Access.

Due for release October 24 on Steam, Nacon have also promised Terminator: Survivors will be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S “at a later date” during their Nacon Connect 2024 showcase.

“Play as a survivor in an open world set after Judgment Day where you, alone or in co-op, scavenge resources to build a base of operations for mankind. But you’re not alone,” reads the official Steam listing, with the game set after the events of the first two films.

“It’s been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind,” the description continues. “You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group.”

“But you’re not alone. Skynet’s machines are hunting you. They don’t feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication of all humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity’s rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.“

