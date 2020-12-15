OpenCritic warns players against last-gen versions of ‘Cyberpunk 2077’

OpenCritic has published a disclaimer, alerting potential buyers that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Cyberpunk 2077 may not be representative of the reviews.

The review centric site accumulates all critics scores for games and generates an average score. Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077, the site has published a message on the game’s page, stating that “the game has significant disparities between the PC, next-gen consoles, Xbox One and PS4 versions” which may go against its current average of 84.

A consensus between the site and many gaming critics is that CD Projekt RED “intentionally sought to hide the true state of the game on Xbox One and PS4”, as journalists were only allowed to use pre-rendered footage from the developer for their reviews. Both PS4 and Xbox One review codes reportedly did not release until a day before launch, which both parties have attributed to the unfair review process.

Read the full disclaimer below:

We're adding a warning to the Cyberpunk 2077 page regarding the Xbox One and PS4 versions. pic.twitter.com/fZ57F6BHWJ — OpenCritic (@Open_Critic) December 14, 2020

Some readers have responded negatively to the sites decision, asking where the warning was for other bugged games at launch such as Fallout 76 and Assassin’s Creed: Unity. OpenCritic responded saying it “trust[s] critics to call out those” and it “added this warning due to the deceptive practices surrounding review copy distribution and its impact on the game’s perception.”

GamesBeat journalist Jeff Grub also addressed the issue on Twitter, saying he felt “duped” by CD Projekt RED and that the whole review process was made to “deceive and mislead”.

Since word of the consoles’ performance has spread, the developer has apologised for the issues and vowed to rectify them by February, 2021. It also added that anyone who wishes for a refund on Cyberpunk 2077 can do so through the distributor or via itself directly.

Sony has already been reportedly refunding copies of the game, with both Microsoft and Steam also following suit.