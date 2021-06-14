‘Orcs Must Die! 3’ finally makes its way to PC and Console

Nearly a year after launch, Orcs Must Die! 3 is making the leap from Google’s Stadia to PC and consoles.

Originally launched as an exclusive for Google’s Stadia platform back in July 2020, Orcs Must Die! 3 now has a July 23 release date for PC and consoles.

You can pre-order the game on Steam now, for £23.99. Doing so will net you an Overlord skin for Egan and Kelsey, as well as the Overlord Bladestaff cosmetic.

Robot Entertainment say that the Xbox and PlayStation store pages are coming soon. Until then, check out the announcement trailer below:

The first Orcs Must Die! came out in 2012. Since then the series had a follow up which featured co-op, and also spawned a free-to-play title, Orcs Must Die! Unchained.

The series tasks players with protecting various rift portals from marauding waves of orcs, goblins, trolls and more. Using a combination of traps, weapons and abilities, players must repel the green tide.

Orcs Must Die! 3 is set 20 years after the second game, and introduces a whole host of new mechanics including battling waves of orcs that are promised to be “hundreds” strong outside the usual castle maps.

In order to combat the increased numbers, players will have access to war machines like the boom barrel launcher, and jumbo-sized traps like the mega flip trap.

The game features a story campaign, war scenarios, weekly challenges, and an all-new wave-based single-player challenge mode called Scramble.

According to the Steam description, “Scramble mode pits you against vile orcs who evolve with increasingly difficult and sinister tricks up their chunky sleeves. But each level you survive, you collect your own modifiers to fight back with!”

Orcs Must Die! 3 will be available on Steam, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

