NewsGaming News Original 'Halo' composers say Microsoft dispute has been "amicably resolved" By Adam Cook 21st April 2022 A lawsuit involving original 'Halo' composers Marty O'Donnell and Michael Salvatori against Microsoft that had been long-running after being filed in 2020 appears to have finally been resolved "amicably".