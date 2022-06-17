Original N64 ‘Pokémon: Snap’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has announced that the original Pokémon Snap for Nintendo 64 will soon be available for the Switch.

The original Pokémon Snap will be available on the Nintendo Switch starting June 24 and will be playable via the Nintendo Switch Online expansion pack, an extra subscription service which is available on top of regular Nintendo Switch Online.

A nostalgic trailer of Pokémon Snap was released by Nintendo to mark its arrival on the new platform. The trailer depicts some of the various scenarios that occur in Snap, such as the Mewtwo constellation and the pack of Ditto’s posing as Bulbasaur. You can view the trailer below:

The original Pokémon Snap isn’t the only Snap game available on the Switch, as New Pokémon Snap was released in April last year as a sequel to the 1999 original. In our three-star review, NME found the original’s successor to be visually appealing but quickly repetitive with gruelling grinding mechanics that let the game down and harm the overall experience.

Pokémon Snap is the latest game to arrive on Nintendo Switch Online. Despite launching to controversy – the trailer for the service became the most disliked video ever on Nintendo’s YouTube channel – Nintendo has continued to update the service with a new game each month.

The expansion pack also contains a few extra perks, like DLC for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8. However, the service’s main draw is the collection of Sega Megadrive and Nintendo 64 games which are available to play.

