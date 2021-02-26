Original Stitch launches new ‘Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire’ collection

Custom tailoring company Original Stitch has announced a brand new collection of 34 fabrics to coincide with Pokémon Day 2021.

The patterns come in all of Original Stitch’s classic styles including casual and dress shirt options for men, women and children. Each part of the shirt can be customised from the button colour to the Pokémon on the sleeves. The company also makes custom bandannas and masks.

The 34 new Pokémon are all from Sapphire and Ruby, the 2002 installments in the popular franchise. These include Hoenn region Pokémon such as Grovyle, Treecko and Sceptile.

The company, which specialises in subtle designs that allow fashion-conscious fans to wear their favourite character to work, released its line of Pokémon Shirts in 2019. The designs are created not to look out of place in the workplace, with textile designs such as paisley and houndstooth variants incorporating elements of each Pokémon.

“This year is such an important milestone for the Pokémon community,” said Marina Carroll, Marketing Manager at Original Stitch, referencing the 25th anniversary of the series.

“For this launch, we chose Pokémon Day, both as a way of marking how far we’ve come and allowing us to celebrate Pokémon’s 25th anniversary year-round. Getting this moment right – for us and the community – is essential, which is why we spent so much time transforming these designs into must-have fashion items for 2021.

“The addition of these patterns allows fans of the Pokémon Ruby and Pokémon Sapphire games to show support for their favourite Pokémon and join the 25th anniversary celebration with their own signature look, whether they favour custom shirts, masks, or bandanas, or any combination of these items to get this year-long party started right.”

In related news, scalpers are turning a profit on McDonalds’ special promotional items celebrating 25 years of Pokémon. McDonalds recently introduced a limited-edition Happy Meal as part of the celebrations, the items for which are allegedly being sold in sealed containers for up to $1000 online.