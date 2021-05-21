Original Xbox dashboard Easter egg revealed 20 years later

One of the developers on the original Xbox has come forwards to reveal an Easter egg that has remained hidden for 20 years.
Revealed to Kotaku, the hidden secret is a small credits screen with the names of the Xbox staff members who worked on the Xbox’s green dashboard.
The tip-off to the Easter egg was provided by an anonymous developer who had worked on the original Xbox.
“I decided to share now as it’s been 20 years, and I thought it would be cool if people knew this actually existed,” said the source. “I also thought if I didn’t do it now it would never likely happen. It had been so long I couldn’t even remember the trigger! I had to connect the Xbox up and try out several things to be sure.”
In order to unlock the Easter egg, players are required to rip an audio CD onto the console and rename the file with the specific title: “Timmyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy!”
When players return to the main menu, going to Settings followed by Systems Info will see a new display listing the following members of the ‘Xbox Dashboard Team’: Victor Blanco, Sakphong Chanbai, Bradford Christian and Jim Helm.
A previously known Easter egg for the Xbox also required ripping a CD album and renaming it “Eggsβox”, which unlocked a credits sequence for the whole console.
Microsoft announced celebrations of the Xbox’s 20th anniversary this month, which also includes updating the Xbox Series X/S with a classic green dashboard, titled ‘The Original’.
Elsewhere, Microsoft and Bethesda are reportedly holding a joint conference next month, possibly coinciding with E3 2021.