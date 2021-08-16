Osa is the first trans operator to join ‘Rainbow Six Siege’

Osa – the next operator to join the Rainbow Six Siege lineup – will be the first trans character in the game when she steps onto test servers tomorrow (August 17).

When Osa joins servers with the launch of Crystal Guard, she will be the first trans character in the game as per her bio and further confirmation from Ubisoft.

Her biography mentions that she “found herself isolated due to her unorthodox approach and others’ attitudes towards her transition, so she focused on her work”.

Speaking to Gamespot, writer Simon Ducharme said:

“The decision to create a transgender character was made early on, as part of our initiative to have an inclusive roster of Operators. The consultants, all of whom are trans people, wanted to make sure that Osa was presented as authentically and organically as possible.”

Ducharme also adds that Osa “was written by a queer person and she is voiced by a trans women”. As reported by PC Gamer, Osa is voiced by Nicola Maines, who plays Dreamer on Supergirl and is also a prominent trans rights activist.

Osa is tier-two in both health and speed, and her unique gadget is a deployable Talon-8 Clear Shield which Ubisoft describes as “a clear shield with mechanical claws that digs itself into surfaces and frames”. The see-through and bulletproof nature of the Talon-8 means that it offers great intel advantages to players looking to breach a window or hold a spot, however it can be destroyed by explosives.

Although the addition of Osa adds welcome diversity to Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft are under fire after 1000 current and former employees signed a letter demanding action on alleged “systematic discrimination, harassment and bullying” within the company.

