Oscar Isaac on ‘Metal Gear Solid’: “It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game”

Oscar Isaac is set to star as Solid Snake in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid movie adaptation and in a new interview, he explains why he took the role.

As reported by Gamesradar, Isaac told Total Film that he wanted to play Solid Snake “because I love the games.”

“I love the feeling that the game would give me every time I’d play. It’s just a strangely isolated, mournful, lonely game to play that has these incredible moments of violence and terror, with these weird, psychedelic concepts and villains. But, yes, it’s kind of like psychedelic military horror things that happen.”

He goes on to explain how “underneath the whole thing, it’s an anti-war story. So I think those are the elements I really love.”

Isaac then pivots to talking about why he’s so keen to get involved in a big screen adaptation. “Like I said, I love the feel of playing it, and the big question of: can something like that be transferred – or can you explore those themes in a really interesting way – on film?”

However, dates for release or even when the film will enter production are yet to be announced.

Isaac has spoken very publicly about his love for Metal Gear Solid over the years and in 2019, director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shared a poster mock-up with Isaac as the starring role, even though “the full process required to cast an icon hasn’t even started”.

