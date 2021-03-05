Developer People Can Fly’s Outriders demo has seen over 2million players.

Square Enix’s Outriders community manager ‘thearcan’ took to Reddit to deliver the news. The post also explained what to expect from an upcoming patch for Outriders that’s set to release next week.

The free demo first debuted in late February. It allows players to make their way through the game as quickly or as slowly as they’d like and will be live indefinitely. That way, players can transfer their progress over to the full game starting April 1.

People Can Fly explains that certain issues arose during the demo that the patch is aiming to resolve.

For instance, some players experienced connectivity issues when trying to join the game. The backend couldn’t scale in time with how many people were joining at the same time, which meant some players weren’t able to get in and play as soon as they wanted.

The developer assures players in the Reddit post that won’t be an issue with the full release. The patch will resolve similar problems to that one as well as crash fixes, a motion blur toggle, improvements to matchmaking times, and a host of additional “minor” improvements and fixes.

There’s a backend update coming specifically for the demo as well on March 5 at 3pm GMT for all platforms. It won’t require a separate download, with “seamless” changes. This includes changes to Captain mob abilities, Gauss’ health points, and loot drop frequency and the types of items you can receive.

Square Enix and People Can Fly been working hard to bring the final version of Outriders to fruition. Previously in October 2020, the companies made the difficult decision to push the game’s release back to February 2021. It was since delayed further in January 2021, with the announcement of a free demo, and is now expected on April 1.